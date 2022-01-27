Obituary: Robert E. Stuerzebecher

Robert E. Stuerzebecher, 89 of Largo, Fl., formerly of Perry and Cortland, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 9, 1932 in Perry, NY to the late Adolph and Hazel M. (Bump) Stuerzebecher. Robert was a 1949 graduate of Perry Central School. He received his bachelor’s degree in Science from Cornell University and his master’s in education from Colorado State University. He worked for the Orleans Co. Cooperative Extension, was a Teacher/Assistant Professor for Delhi Ag and Tech, Sales Manager for Agway in Syracuse, NY and W.F. Young in Springfield, MA, was a self-employed Horse Farrier for over 40 years and taught Polo Umpiring in Fl. for many years. He was a member of the Church in the Park at Paradise Island Community in Largo where he played guitar, the Central NY Horse Club where he was the former secretary, and a member of the Central NY Polo Club. He played Polo starting in college and continued until 2003. He was a Polo Umpire from 2003-2010. A brick was placed in his honor at the Polo Hall of Fame in Lake Worth, Fl. He is survived by daughter: Kathy (Dennis “Jack”) Johnson of Fl., son: Rollin C. (Nina) Becker of LI, NY, stepchildren: Cynthia (Bob) Lacey of Wyoming, Kim Zanghi of Syracuse, brother: Richard (Sally) Sturzebecher of NJ, 4 grandchildren; Danny and Kevin Becker, Kate (David) Goodwin, Cecilia (Ricky) Lighthall, 4 great grandchildren; Lucy and Jack Goodwin, Max and Tucker Lighthall, 3 nephews Karl, Alex and Dana Sturzebecher, along with many cousins and friends. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Helen Stuerzebecher and wives Margaret Winslow Stewart and June McDonald Stuerzebecher. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Sunday, 30 January, 2022, at 1 pm at the Church in the Park, Paradise Island Community Center at 1001 Starkey Rd, Largo, FL 33771. Robert will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Perry, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that, as of Jan. 20, the transmission rate for COVID-19 in Florida and Pinellas County was high. However, according to the Florida Department of Health, fewer new cases were detected last week.
