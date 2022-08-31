Mrs. Elizabeth R. Williamson, age 93, of Espy Street, Summerville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Rustin, LA., on June 14, 1929, to the late Hubert and Irma Thacker Rogers.
Mrs. Williamson was retired a Special Needs Nurse.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the late Earl Williamson, a son the late William Bruce Taylor, and sister and brother-in-law, the late Trudy and Jim Ellett. Surviving are her sons, Russell Keith Taylor and Thomas Michael Taylor; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew.
At Mrs. Williamson's request she was cremated; a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.