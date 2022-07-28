Obituary: Jill Chivas

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Jill Chivas, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 64. To honor her memory, we are holding a sunset celebration of life ceremony on Indian Shores near the 193rd Ave W beach access across from Indian Shores Municipal building on August 17, 2022. We will start the ceremony at 7:30 pm.
She is survived by her two sons, Jon and Justin Chivas. Jill enjoyed outdoor activities such as swimming, fishing, walking on the beach, photography, and gardening. She will be remembered for her strong love, passion, sacrifice, and selflessness towards those that knew her.
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord Dear God will be with you always”. Joshua 1:9