LARGO — The late Suzette Porter loved being a Pinellas County editor and reporter for Tampa Bay Newspapers, and it showed.
Porter, 66, died Dec 13. Having worked for TBN for more than two decades, she suffered from lung cancer.
Mary Burrell, who has worked for the county for 17 years, has heard officials say Porter was the only journalist to truly understand a project or other issue that was making news.
“That really said something. More than once a TV reporter walked into the office with her story in hand, saying is this accurate? Yes, it is. And they would ask the question off of her questions,” said Burrell, who is a Pinellas Emergency Management official.
"She was a dedicated reporter. She was dedicated to drilling down to the details. Accuracy was very important to her," said Burrell, who is also a former TBN editor. "Double-checking her facts."
Terre Porter, her husband, had similar comments, saying Suzette always tried to cover both sides of the story.
Terre Porter said her hobbies included playing video games, but writing was her passion.
"She mostly did writing and would write short stories on occasion," Porter said.
Lee Zumpe, TBN entertainment editor, who started work as a proofreader for TBN in 2004, said Suzette took him "under her wing."
"She was a copy editor at that time, and she was among the first in the office to make me feel welcome and part of the team,” Zumpe said.
She became a mentor for Zumpe and a good friend.
“Suzette was always there to champion me behind the scenes. She offered encouragement and advice for both work-related issues as well as my personal writing endeavors. Her award-winning work for TBN demonstrates her professionalism and dedication to journalistic standards,” Zumpe said.
Zumpe said he was not sure if he would still be at TBN if it weren't for Porter, adding that he's grateful she was willing to be her go-to guide and sounding board over the years.
“If you didn’t know her very well, Suz could sometimes come across as blunt or bad-tempered. That happens when you’re juggling half a dozen stories and you’re on deadline. Those who did know her understood that even when she disagreed with you, she still respected your opinion,” Zumpe said.
Terre and Suzette also had the leading roles in starting TBN's website, TBNweekly.com.
Among the numerous awards she was proud of, Suzette won first place in the highly competitive Florida Press Association's 2015 Better Weekly Newspaper Contest for a serious column she wrote called "When domestic violence comes home."
Current Tampa Bay Newspapers Editor Executive Editor Chris George said Suzette was one of the most hard-working and dedicated journalists he has ever known
"She viewed informing our readers as a public service and as a privilege not to be taken lightly. This was on full display during the onset of the pandemic when a lack of information about the virus and its effects led to plenty of panic. She worked tirelessly to help relay information to the public and by doing so, help ease people’s fears," George said.
Former TBN Publisher Dan Autrey, who retired in 2021 after being at the helm for nearly 20 years, called Suzette an "incredible journalist, person and friend."
"She provided decades of excellent and factual coverage of Pinellas County for TBN. She will be missed," Autrey said.
Suzette was born Jan. 20, 1956, in Newport, Ark., the daughter of Dr. J.D. and Laura Collier. She attended Arkansas Tech and transferred to the University of Arkansas, where she had a double major in botany and journalism.
Besides her husband, Suzette is survived by her mother; one brother, James Collier; two nephews; seven great-nephews and nieces.
Many friends paid tribute to her on Facebook and offered her prayers and support while she was ill in recent months. Funeral services were held in Newport, Ark.
"Even as her health deteriorated in the past months and years, her work ethic and passion for journalism never wavered. She put aside the pain and continued on her mission," George said. "She was also a wonderful and considerate human being who often put others before herself. We will miss her dearly.”