Born Blanche Rupert Kane on May 8, 1936, in Warren, PA. Pip grew up in the Kane Manor, the ancestral home of the Kane's in the town founded by the family; Kane, PA. She widely traveled in her youth, visiting a wide swath of our country, accompanied by her brother Thomas and following her mother Gladys, and father Elisha, a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army Reserve forces.
Pip met and subsequently married Nelson "Gus" Whitesell in Largo, Florida on 2 June 1957, and gave birth to 4 children, Clay, Dee, Susie, and Hank. Pip led a busy and fruitful life, raising the 4 children whilst co-managing the family farm and all the while finding time to pursue a lifetime love of orchid cultivation. She had an abounding love of all living creatures and loved and raised many diverse critters on the farm.
Pip passed away peacefully in Morton Plant hospital surrounded by her loved ones after a long illness. She is survived by her 4 children and 8 grandchildren. She was with us for a short while, but now she's departed to be with Our Father. She will forever be loved and missed by everyone she touched.
Donations to a local animal shelter in lieu of flowers are kindly requested by the family. She will be remembered at 1 p.m. November 9, Sylvan Abbey Park, 2853 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL. Phone 727-796-1992