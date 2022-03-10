Obituary: Norman O. Olsen

Norman O. Olsen of Belleair, Florida, a loving father, grandfather and avid sailor, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2022. President of Management Meeting Consultants, Inc., Norman’s lifelong passion for sailing, community service and leadership enabled thousands of people to discover the sport of sailing.
Survived by his children, Karin Campia, Roderick (Debbie), Michelle, Kirstin and Freya Olsen; grandchildren Victoria and Tegan Campia, Charlotte and Bryson Baden. Pre-deceased by his wife Dorothy Olsen, daughter Andrea, son Norman Jr., son-in-law Ken Campia and parents, Oscar and Viola Olsen.
Service information and full obituary, visit: https://bit.ly/36YJNHL (Hubbell Funeral Home)