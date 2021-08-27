Janet Brebach Murray, 85, beloved Mom and Nonnie, passed away on August 20, 2021. A longtime resident of Largo, Florida, she had recently moved to Marietta, GA to be closer to family. Jan was born in Minnesota to the late Gresham and Florence Brebach. After graduating from high school in Chicago, she attended DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, earning a degree in Secondary Education. She later earned her Master's Degree in English from University of Cincinnati.
Jan met the love of her life, William Dukes Murray, Jr., at DePauw and they married in 1958. They lived in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Bill was publisher of several area newspapers. Jan taught at Greendale Middle School and was busy raising three children. They moved to Largo, Florida in 1972 where Jan taught at Cottingham School, Indian Rocks Beach, and went on to teach at her beloved Canterbury School in St. Petersburg. She eventually became Director of Canterbury's Lower School Campus. She was an active member of Anona Methodist Church, serving on the Welcome Team, as a Bible study member, and as founder of the Bright Hope small group.
Cherished friends meant the world to Jan whether she met them in Indiana, Florida, or Georgia, through school or church or through her many fun activities with the Sundowners club, of which she was an original founder. She was a connector of people, a communicator, and loved opening her heart and her home to many groups and clubs for parties, meals, games, and church gatherings.
Janet Murray is survived by her three children, Dukes Murray (Molly) of Jackson Hole, WY; Ellen Ratchick (Scott), and Lynn Babcock (Peter), all of Marietta, GA; five grandchildren, Adam Ratchick, Lea Wallace (Jarryd), Gracie Schwartz (David), Corey Ratchick, and Erin Ratchick (Fiancé Mason Meadows); one great-grandson, Levi; two step-grandsons, Charlie and Henry Hawks; and her brother, Gresham Brebach (Judy). In addition to her parents, Jan was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Bill Murray, and her sister, Marilyn Crooke.
Her children and grandchildren will hold a private memorial at Lake Martin, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Canterbury School Hough Campus, 990 62nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702, ATTN: Development (Jan Murray). Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-424-4924.