A Place for Women mourns colleague

It is with a heavy heart that A Place for Women (APW) mourns the loss of our secretary, Linda, this weekend.
Linda has been a part of the APW family for over 20 years, and a founding member of the staff. As a smiling face of the front desk staff, she ushered in tens of thousands of women through their pregnancy and health care journeys. For many patients, she knew your name. And the name of your partner, children, what car you drove, and more. She was the queen of giving driving directions on the phone, and, more often than not, they were spot on. Her kind smile could never be concealed for long, even behind a mask these last few years. We will miss her laughter, her empathy, and her love for nearly everyone she met.
Rest In Peace, sweet friend. We, at APW, will miss you dearly.