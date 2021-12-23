Obituary: Annabel Stonecipher

Annabel Stonecipher, 98, formerly of Crawfordsville, IN, died at her home in Seminole, FL, November 17, 2021. Her daughter, Barbara, and son, Philip, were at her side until her passing. Born in Ridge Farm, IL, in 1922 to Lester and Frona McQuillin Baird, the family moved to Veedersburg, IN, in 1930 following the death of her father in a 1926 farming accident. Anne married Cecil Stonecipher in 1941 and Crawfordsville, IN, became their home following his discharge in 1945. They wintered in Seminole, FL, since 1982 and moved permanently there in 1996. Cecil died in 2004.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara (Gerald) Bell of Urbana, IL, and two sons, Robert (Christine Sobrido), of Punta Gorda and Philip (Jackie) of North Fort Myers. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with another expected this winter. Anne was preceded in death by all three of her siblings, Margaret Lightle, Mary Lightle, and William Baird and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Stonecipher. Her ashes will be interred with her husband sometime in the spring of 2022 in Oak Hill Cemetery, Crawfordsville, IN.
A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, November 26th, at the E. James Reese Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m., 6767 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL. This would have been her 99th birthday. Visit the online guestbook at ReeseFuneral.com