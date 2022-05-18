Rev. Robert Lee Mitchell was born in Sanford, Florida to the late Minnie Lee Terry and John O' Neil. He transitioned to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Robert began his career in Education as an art teacher with Loudoun County Public Schools, Virginia. He eventually began employment with the DC Department of Corrections in Washington as a teacher and correction specialist where he later retired from public service. With his cheerful spirit, Robert was a source of guidance and inspiration to all who knew, respected, and loved him.
Rev. Robert Lee Mitchell was preceded in death by his brother, Amos Mitchell. He leaves to mourn his wife, Joyce Smith-Mitchell, his two children, Christina Mitchell-Jolayemi, and Renee Mitchell; and step daughter, Rev. Tiffani Cutler. May Rev. Robert find peace and love in the arms of the Lord.