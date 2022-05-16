Gladys Patricia Rytel (Turski) passed away May 4, 2022, in Largo, FL at the age of 84. Gladys or “Goldie” as known by most is survived by her son, Jeffery P. Rytel; her sister, Alexandria Pecora; her niece, Jennifer Erario, her nephew John Paul Pecora and many other family members and friends.
Goldie is preceded in death by her father, Stanley Turski and her mother, Marilyn Pollen (Turski) and her beloved husband, George Rytel. Goldie was born on November 23, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York to Stanley and Marilyn Turski and moved to Florida in 1976. She began working in the IBM plant in her younger days and then moved into the food industry and ended her long career with Publix. Goldie met her beloved husband, George Rytel, on a blind date set up by George’s sister and it was an instant connection. They had 46 wonderful years together, before her husband’s passing in 2004.
Goldie was an active chef, she loved cooking and worked for several of the long past restaurants, along the beaches. She was an active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, where she often helped with the passing of the plate and would help in the kitchen, when needed. She enjoyed spending time with friends, shopping and taking long drives on the beaches or wherever the fancy would take her and her beloved George. Goldie was a kind, generous and devoted mother, sister and loving wife. Goldie was a pistol, but once you got past Brooklyn, she was all heart and oh the stories, she could tell you.