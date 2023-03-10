Obituary: John Paul “Jack” Condella

John Paul “Jack” Condella
September 26, 1938 - February 13, 2023
Jack grew up in Milwaukee, WI with siblings Joyce, Marilyn, Patti, Elaine, and Paul. He attended St Joseph grade school and later the University of Wisconsin. He joined the U.S. Army where he was in the 82nd Airborne.
He is survived by his wife Lyn of more than 40 years, and 6 children Chris, Steve, Amy, Jodi, Jac and Jayne. Jack and his wife Lyn settled in the Sacramento, CA area for 25 years where he worked in the pharmaceutical field, and retired in Lake Tahoe, CA then moved to Clearwater, FL.
Jack was a wonderful person with a great sense of humor. He was a “Jack” of all trades and loved by everyone who knew him.