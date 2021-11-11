Obituary: Janice Sue “Granny” Durspek

Janice Sue “Granny” Durspek, 80, of Pinellas Park, went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2021. Born on June 22, 1941 in Owensville, Indiana to John and Della Deal, Janice was the 12th of 13 children. After graduating from Owensville High School, she made her way to St. Petersburg, Florida, where she eventually met and married her husband of 58 years, Allen Durspek. She worked for many years as a Supervisor at E-Systems, before becoming the administrator of an ALF. She was also the proud mother of two sons, Scott Allen, and Bradley Dale. Janice was a lifelong member of First Assembly of God Church, serving many functions at the church including Sunday School teacher, leader of the Women’s Ministry, and later as a member of the Board of Directors, among others. She loved working in her garden, traveling, collecting antiques, and more than anything, spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was the rock of the family, and she will be greatly, greatly missed. She is survived by her husband; two sons; daughters-in-law, Sarah, Toni, and Paula; grandchildren, Gregory Allen, Reagan Olivia, and Brady Jonathan; great-grandson, Lincoln Allen; and brothers, Dr. Walter Deal (Peggy) and Ronald Deal, along with countless nieces and nephews and many, many friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Assembly of God Church, 6380 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 on November 20, 2021 at 1 pm.
Latest numbers
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Down, down, down: Florida’s COVID-19 numbers keep going down
- Pinellas makes plans to place moratorium on retail sale of animals
- Dunedin man charged with first-degree murder in death of mother
- Sculley's reopens at John’s Pass after major renovations
- New movie releases: Nov. 4, 2021
- Pedestrian injured in Dunedin crash
- Former Belleair commissioner cleared of conflict of interest
- Proposal for new Pass-a-Grille hotel worries some residents
- Shots in arms equal pay boost for county employees
- Pinellas County News Briefs - Nov. 6, 2021