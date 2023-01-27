Obituary: Nancy Joan Hurt Perrigo

Nancy Joan Hurt Perrigo (age 85) of Clearwater, Florida passed away on January 21, 2023, in her daughter's home surrounded by family.
She was born in Kewanee, Illinois, April 8, 1937, and grew up in Maywood, Illinois. She graduated from the University of Illinois, where she was an active member of the Kappa Delta sorority and the 1956 University of Illinois Homecoming Queen. A longtime resident of Roselle, Illinois, she was involved in the Roselle University Women's Club, she was the talent coordinator for the Roselle Rose Queen Pageant for many years and was the owner of The Perrigo Dance Studio for 22 years. After retiring to Clearwater, Florida, to be near her children and grandchildren, she was an active member of the Clearwater Yacht Club and the Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Gilbert G. Perrigo; parents, Charles "Chick" Hurt of the Prairie Ramblers & Gladys (Becker) Hurt; sister, Phyllis Pilarski Doll; brothers, Robert Ainley, and William Ainley of Kewanee, Illinois. Her survivors include her children, Jeffrey S. Perrigo, Derek D. Perrigo, Alissa A. Perrigo, and Wendy (Perrigo) Ribble; Grandchildren, Tyler Perrigo, Graeme Perrigo and Brooke Ribble; Great Grandchildren, Emma Livingston and Haley Perrigo.
A favorite joy of Nancy's was to use her quick wit and fun sense of humor to make others laugh. Her words of wisdom that she wanted to leave behind were: Have love in your heart, have faith in God, and laugh every day. The family asks for those who hold memories of Nancy, to share and extend their best wishes on her tribute page located at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to St Jude's Children's Hospital, memorial fund in memory of Nancy Perrigo (id# 23323049), 1-800-822-6344.