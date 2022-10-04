Obituary: Rev. Daniel A. Brockhoff

Rev. Daniel A. Brockhoff, Largo, FL was called by the Lord to return home August 18, 2022.
Pastor Brockhoff was born March 22, 1930 in Chicago to John Dietrich Brockhoff and Frieda [Wendt] Brockhoff. Though born during the great depression he lived in the great joy of caring for others in Lutheran ministry with his wife Lois. After his ordination, the ministry called them to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Indianapolis, IN. While in Indianapolis, their children Mark, Rebecca, and Michael were born. After twelve years at Our Redeemer Daniel and Lois went on to care for the congregation at Grace Lutheran Church in Broomall PA, and, finally, to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Largo, FL, where they served for 28 years until his retirement in 1995. While in Florida, their children Beth [Elliott] and Matthew were born. Daniel and Lois were also blessed with 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
When once asked by a child, “Pastor, who is your Pastor?” Rev. Daniel Brockhoff replied, “You are, and the people in the congregation.” Pastor Brockhoff and Lois remain blessed by their faith, the ministry, and all those who ministered to them along the way.
Service Information:
A private burial was held Friday, August 26, 2022.
A public memorial service will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2 PM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave N., Largo, FL.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to support Ruth’s Promise program at Prince of Peace (https://poplargo.org) and the First Lutheran Arts Series (https://www.flcsf.org/lankfordarts)