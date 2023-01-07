Marvin D. Merrill of Indian Land, South Carolina, passed away on December 29, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born and raised in Battle Creek, MI, where he met the love of his life, Josephine (Jo) Szabo. They were married for 71 years and their love for each other was a model of enduring devotion, affection and commitment throughout their lives.
Marv loved being with people and had great concern for others. With keen curiosity and a kind sense of humor, he always had time to listen and to make everyone feel special. Marv truly made those around him better. His interests included travel, family, politics, playing the stock market, poker, boating and horses.
He was an Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean War. Marv and Jo moved around Michigan many times as Marv’s career flourished. Grosse Pointe Shores, where they lived for many years, was their final stop in Michigan before Marv’s retirement. He spent the bulk of his career at Michigan Bell Telephone Co. (AT&T) where he moved up the ranks, ultimately serving as General Manager and Assistant Vice President. Marv also served on various Boards, including The School Board of Kenowa Hills, MI, The Greater Detroit Area Salvation Army, and as President of the Telephone Pioneers of Michigan.
Always ready for the next adventure, Marv and Jo moved to Madeira Beach, Florida, in 1986. Even though he was retired, Marv’s passion for public service did not wane. He was a three-term elected City Commissioner and Vice Mayor of Madeira Beach.
He had been an active member of the Faith Presbyterian Church in Largo, FL, a church he loved dearly. Marv was an Elder, Chairman of the Committee for Building the Children’s School and active in fellowship ministry for many years.
Marvin is survived by his loving and devoted wife Josephine of Indian Land, SC, daughter Deborah Barry of Marvin, NC, son James Merrill, daughter-in-law Marcia Merrill, and grandsons Spencer Merrill and Cameron Merrill, all of Charlotte, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James McCarty Merrill and Nellie Merrill (Erb) and brothers Robert Brown, James Merrill and Richard Merrill.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in the name of Marvin D. Merrill to: Smile Train - P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital – 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.