Obituary: Cynthia (Cindy) Lynn Carlson

Cynthia (Cindy) Lynn Carlson, 52, of Seminole, FL, passed away on July 12, 2022 peacefully in her sleep at home.
Cindy was born on April 21, 1970 in Royal Oak, MI to Robert (deceased) and Sharon Carlson. After graduating Shrine High School, she attended Saginaw Valley and went on to live in CO, AZ, many visits to TX, and finally to her beloved Florida.
She always had time for her family and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her mother, Sharon Moore and stepfather Terry Moore. Her much-loved children, Justin Towns (Janine), Jordyn Towns, and Avery Gordon. Her many sisters, Christine Seiz (Ray), Marcia Moore-Renaud (Scott), Jennifer Padley (Steve), and Deborah (Moor) Lutz. Preceded in death by her sister, Colleen Rivenburgh, and father, Robert Carlson. Cindy loved her new granddaughter, Juvia and was so excited to spend time with her and watch her grow up. She held a special place in her nieces and nephew’s hearts as well and will forever be missed by Kyle and Kelley Rivenburgh, Reese and Regan Huseyin, Lauren Seiz, Trevor Andreasik, James and Matthew Padley. Much loved aunts, uncles, and many cousins she cherished.
Cindy was engaged to be married to Bill Shemela and was so excited and looking forward to planning a wonderful life together! Her ex-husband, Steve Gordon, was a friend and wonderful father to all of her children.
She had many close and wonderful friends going back to her high school days at Shrine High School. Katy McKale-Urban and Lee Swiatkowski were always there for each other.
Until we meet again, you will be forever in our hearts and never forgotten.