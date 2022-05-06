Obituary: Cathy T Camargo Harrison

Cathy T Camargo Harrison (Kathy Harrison) passed away in her home late on April 13, 2022, after she bravely battled melanoma cancer at the age of 63.
She joins her birth mother April Lewis, her birth father Richard Camargo, her adopted parents Mr. & Mrs. Haynes, and Jesus in Heaven.
She enjoyed going to the beach, cleaning, cooking Mexican food, going on walks, singing karaoke, singing praise, taking care of animals, going to church, volunteering, and most of all spending time with family.
She is survived by her son Joshua Harrison, daughter Christina Harrison, sister Debbie Camargo, sister Bianca Cerda, and her beloved grandchildren Trinity Marie Harrison and David Harrison. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. May 14, 2022, at Clearwater First Nazarene Church, 1875 Nursery Road, Clearwater, FL 33764.