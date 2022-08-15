Obituary: Frances K. Policandriotes

Frances K. Policandriotes, age 105, of Belleair, Florida, peacefully passed into eternity surrounded by her loved ones and Father Jim Paris, on August 10, 2022. Born on May 27,1917 in Joliet, IL to Anthony and Kaliope Kokas, Fran was the eldest of 6 siblings. She was married to John Policandriotes for 52 years until the time of his passing in 1986. Together, they raised two sons. Fran had an amazing passion for life and enjoyed travel, bridge, floral arranging, painting, golf, horseback riding and most especially, her faith, her family and her many friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; her three brothers; and her beloved husband. Fran is survived by her loving sons Tedd (Karol) and Tony; her two sisters; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She leaves a lasting legacy of faith, love and zest for life.