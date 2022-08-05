BEYROUTI, Ralph George passed away at the age of 38, on July 30, 2022, peacefully at home in Seminole, Florida, with his wife and son by his side.
Ralph was born on July 9, 1984, to George and Lola Beyrouti. He graduated from Eastwood College (High School) in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2001 before moving to Florida, where he enrolled at St. Pete College and graduated from USF in 2008 with a BA degree in Business Management. Ralph worked with Sodexo Company as Director of Operation at UT Dining Services since 2011. He was loved and appreciated by his colleagues and the whole team. His motto was to “always treat people with dignity and respect”.
Ralph had business savviness, leading to successful investments. Ralph was an exceptional person who loved his family and friends dearly and they loved him in return. There was something magical about Ralph. People were attracted to him naturally. He was always positive, cheerful and had a lot of charisma and self-confidence.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Sarah Walker Beyrouti; son, Charles Ralph Beyrouti; parents, George and Lola Beyrouti; sister, Laura (Jimmy) Pereira; nephew, Joseph Pereira; uncle and aunts, Jay (Linda) Beyrouti, Berthe (Michel) Honein and Nohad (George) Ayoub. Ralph is preceded in death by his grandparents and his maternal uncles, Alexandre Saade and Dany Saade and is survived by Katia Saade (Alexandre's wife) and Nathalie (Dany's wife) and many cousins to cherish his memory.
A memorial service was held at Saints Peter and Paul Maronite Catholic Church, 6201 Sheldon Rd., Tampa, FL 33615 on Saturday August 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life took place on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11 at Serenity Funeral Home Celebration Hall, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL 33775.
Those who wish to donate in Ralph’s memory, can do so by donating to either to the Shelter for Cancer families, 4115 Drake St, Houston, TX 77005 https://www.cancerfamilies.com or to the church at www.PeterPaulTampa.com. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com to place a tribute and view Ralph’s video story.