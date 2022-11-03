Obituary: Claire Louise Watson

Claire Louise Watson a resident of Norwalk CT, passed away on October 23, 2022. Born April 30, 1934, in White Plains, NY. Claire lived in Greenwich, CT, until she moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1992.
Claire loved walking on the beach with her faithful dog companion, Rascal. She was a member of the purple hatter's and enjoyed interior and holiday decorating. Claire was preceded in her death by her Husband, Douglas Watson of Greenwich CT, and her ex-husband Joseph Iantorno of Port Chester, NY.
Claire was a loving mother of son Joseph Iantorno and his wife Traci of Seminole, FL, daughters Lori Neri and her husband Dominick of Port Chester, NY, Sandi Iantorno of Port Chester, NY, Bonnie Iantorno and her husband Pasquale Iorfino of Norwalk,CT, and sister Joyce Wylie of Tarpon Springs, FL, 5 stepchildren.
Grandchildren Anthony Neri, Danielle Grunsfeld, Amber Blatt, Brett Ferraro, Kevin Pipicelli, Martin Pipicelli, Taylor Iorfino, Ty Iorfino and Tony Iorfino. Claire was also gifted 8 great grandchildren.