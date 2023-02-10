Obituary: Shakespeare Lloyd Brissett

On January 23, 2023, Shakespeare Lloyd Brissett unexpectedly passed away into God’s graces. An adventurer throughout life, he was 85 years old when he passed. Sha is survived by his two daughters, Monica Angelique Brissett, and Melanie Adrianne Nix (Raymond L. Nix); four grandchildren, Logan Kaylee Botts, Winston Carlton Joseph Botts, Carter Lee Nix and Kennedy Louis Nix, and many loving friends and colleagues.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at one of Sha’s favorite places, the Pier at the Safety Harbor Marina (covered seating area) at 110 Veteran’s Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor, FL 34695.
More on Sha’s life at https://everloved.com/life-of/shakespeare-brissett/