Seminole Fire Rescue recently recognized the military accomplishments of two members of the department, Michael Darnell and William Singkhaophet.
Darnell is in the Military Skillbridge Program, serving as an intern with Seminole Fire Rescue. On July 8, he was promoted from corporal to sergeant in the U.S. Army.
His commanding officers performed the promotional ceremony virtually from Alaska, where Darnell is based. He is pursuing a career in the fire service while planning on remaining in the reserves.
Firefighter EMT Singkhaophet was promoted to the position of technical sergeant, E6, with the Air Force. He started with Seminole Fire Rescue as a military intern in early 2020 as part of the Skillbridge Program.
Singkhaophet achieved his fire and EMS certifications and was hired soon afterwards. He continues to serve in the reserves as he furthers his fire service career with Seminole Fire Rescue.