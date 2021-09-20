Obituary: Ronald 'Butch' J Johnston, 81, Floral City, FL

Ronald “Butch” Jackson Johnston, Sr. of Floral City passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on September 10, 2021, at the age of 81. He was born to the late Norman James and Beatrice (Thurman) Johnston on July 19, 1940 in Bronx, NY. Ronald made Floral City his home in 1997 after residing most of his life in Pinellas Park and Idaho. Butch was an incredibly hard worker who never had a desire to retire. After many years working as a Truck Driver and Auto Body Technician, he most recently was as a Heavy Equipment Operator and a Jack of All Trades for Cliff’s Septic Services in Brooksville, FL. In his down time, Butch enjoyed acrylic painting, drag racing, motocross and watching Dale Earnhardt races. He was the champion of Figure-8 stock car racing at the Sunshine Speedway in Pinellas Park in the 60s. Those left to mourn Ronald’s passing include his son, Ronald Johnston, Jr. and his wife Lori, daughters, Kimberly Triano and her husband Timothy, Ronda Van Diver and her husband Ronnie; Grandson, Jake Chason and his wife, Monica, granddaughters, Alexandra Johnston and her fiancé Josh, Brittany Baylis and her husband Brian, Courtney Chase and her fiancé Jessica, and Emily Nickell and her husband Brett; as well as seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sisters and a brother. Butch never said Goodbye when leaving or hanging up the phone, always just “love ya tons”. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Latest numbers
Latest News
- Florida COVID-19 death toll surpasses 50,000
- Oldsmar search warrants net four arrests on drug charges
- Column: Bill Young’s legacy lives on in Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions
- DOH-Pinellas issues blue-green algae bloom alert for Eagle Lake Park
- No children injured in Clearwater school bus crash
Most Popular
Articles
- Oldsmar search warrants net four arrests on drug charges
- Detectives investigate two inmate deaths at Pinellas jail
- Largo adopts new rules for pet stores
- Largo budget includes some big-ticket additions
- Saving Whispering Souls: A group of citizens granted ownership of Safety Harbor cemetery
- Most new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas in ages 10-19
- Pinellas names two new department heads
- Pinellas expands rental assistance program
- Madeira Beach city manager pick turns down the job
- Palm Harbor native shows off skills behind the wheel on Discovery Channel show