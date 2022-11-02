Obituary: Margaret Ann Miraglia

Margaret (Peggy) Ann Miraglia (Stevens), age 76, of Largo passed away peacefully at home October 25, 2022. She was born November 4, 1945, in St. Petersburg, FL. She grew up in the Chicagoland area to eventually make Florida her forever home.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert (Bob) and son Luke Robert. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa and Lori. Her grandchildren Meagan, Amanda, Marcus, Ashlee and Zachary. Along with her great-grandchildren Maisyn, Nolan, and Aspyn.
She was a retired teacher’s assistant for Pinellas County Schools. She loved volunteering at OHS, floral design, officiating weddings, bunco, sitting on her HOA board, organizing events and glitter.
She will be deeply missed by all. A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 4th from 2 – 5 pm at Studio 131, 11803 104th Street, Largo 33773.
In Lieu of flowers, donations are requested to American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.