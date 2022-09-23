Jeremy DeWayne Alderman, 32, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 17th, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
As a Largo native, he attended Largo Central, Largo Middle, and Largo High Schools (’08). Jeremy excelled in soccer spending years with Largo United and the Varsity team. He worked multiple jobs in high school, but his favorite was as a server at the Belleview Biltmore.
Jeremy was adventurous, funny, and the life of the party. He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Megan; daughter, Nora; and mother Jacqueline. Jeremy is preceded in death by his father Wayne.