It is with great sadness and grief that I share that my wonderful husband, Al Waters, passed away at midnight, August 7, 2021. He never quite recovered from back surgery in mid-July. He was in St. Anthony’s Hospital, then Palm Gardens of Largo Rehab, St. Anthony’s again, and then Hospice for three days. His ordeal is now over. He is at peace.
Al Waters graduated from Jesuit High School and the University of Tampa and served as a Lieutenant in the Army in Vietnam War. In the 1960s, he was a disc jockey for WALT, WHBO, WYOU and WINQ radio stations in Tampa and he was a part-time sports writer for the Tampa Tribune. Over the years, Al worked for Allstate Insurance Company as a Commercial Underwriter, and for E.W. Siver and Associates, as an Independent Risk Management Consultant. Al was the Founder and Owner of Waters Risk Management consulting firm for 30 years, from 1978 through 2008, and was a past national president of the Society of Risk Management Consultants. He earned the CPCU, CLU and ARM designations.
An avid golfer, he was a member of the Seminole Lake Country Club Golf Club for over 40 years. He was the Men's Match Play Champion several times over the years. He had a killer drive!
Al and I were married for 44 years and he pursued me for 3 years, I was a hard to get girl, so let’s put down 47 wonderful and perfect years together. We had a perfect life together; we worked hard, traveled far, with lots of humor and fun in our life. We always shared our home with dachshund pups - Cocoa, Pepsi, Sam, Jack, Arnie and currently Heidi and Jake from Seminole Lake.
Never an argument. No regrets, except we certainly wanted even more years together. God had a different plan.
Al golfed in 22 countries and traveled in more than 50 countries.
His mother, Natasha Derbeneff, of Moscow, was a professional ballerina and danced with the Ballet Russe throughout Europe, and his father, LeRoy Waters, of Clinton, Iowa, besides being a professional house painter, managed a ballet academy and boutique for Natasha in Tampa. Both parents are deceased.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Waters, a former employee of Allstate Insurance for several decades, a former Speaker Pro-Tempore of the Florida House of Representatives and current Mayor of the City of Seminole. Al's brother-in-law Bill Sampson, of Baird Realty; and sister-in-law, Luci Sampson, in the pet-sitting business, also survive Al Waters.
May Allan Paul Waters rest-in-peace. He was a fine man, the absolute best, respected by all who knew him, and the true love of my life. The Waters of Seminole enjoyed a true love story throughout their 47 years of togetherness.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Al Waters will be hosted on Saturday, September 18, 2021, 4-6 p.m., at Seminole Lake Country Club.