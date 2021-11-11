Ronald Melvin Frick, 80, of Largo, was born on July 13, 1941 in Baltimore Maryland to the late E. Jean and Irving Frick. He lost his battle with cancer on November 7, 2021.
Ron served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962 and then worked in the transportation industry for the next 35+ years. His retirement years were happily spent on the golf course with his many golfing buddies. Ron is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shirley; two sons, Kevin (Marta) of South Carolina, and David (Kelly) of Montana; brother, Theodore (Rosalie) of Maryland, and sister, Beverly (Denis) Tierney of Michigan. He also leaves 5 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No funeral services are being planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation or the American Cancer Society.