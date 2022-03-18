Carol Beaudoin Donatello passed from this earthly life, from complications of diabetes on March 17, 2022. She was a native of Owosso, Michigan, but resided in the Largo area for most of her adult life. She was one of nine children, and her surviving siblings will miss her greatly.
Carol was a loving mother to her son, Jeffrey Donatello, and a beloved grandmother to Jackson, Aryn, Heather, and Rachael Donatello.
She was a longtime member of Saint Dunstan Episcopal Church on 126th Avenue North in Largo, where she was involved in church activities for several years before health challenges prevented her from attending church services. In her professional life, Carol instructed dental care professionals in computer and office management across the U.S. She enjoyed spending days in the sunshine in Largo, Florida, and driving her convertible along the Gulf beaches. Her leisure time was also spent on journeys across the U.S. and abroad.
Carol endured her final illness with grace and fortitude. Her family and friends will remember her with admiration and love.
Carol requested memorials, if desired, be directed to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. There will be no funeral service, but she will be remembered in prayer at Resurrection Episcopal Church, 10888 126 Ave. N., Largo.