Obituary: Bette Lou Scalone

Bette Lou Scalone, 89, of Liverpool, NY passed away on September 13, 2022. Born on March 4, 1933 to John and Helen (Hoag) Wagner in Pottsville, PA, she is preceded by her loving husband Richard Scalone, sisters Helen Freitag and Joan Schwarztrauber, and brothers-in-law Fred Schwarztrauber, Donald Popolo, and Thomas Freitag. She is survived by her daughter Kristina Scalone and son-in-law Stuart Plymesser, sister Ruth Miller, brother-in-law Charles Miller, and sisters-in-law Judy Popolo and Teresa Swartz and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bette worked for the City Attorney’s Office for the City of Largo, FL and the County Attorney’s Office for Broome County in Binghamton, NY. She also helped her husband keep his MANY side projects running behind the scenes - from recumbent bicycle kits to historic airplane-inspired wind vanes.
Bette combined her love of family and cooking and became a published author, penning "I Married an Italian" Cookbook which gathered together family and traditional recipes from her husband’s family and heritage. Bette herself was most happy when sitting down with family over a plate of pasta and glass of red wine (and the occasional beloved potato chips.)
As per Bette’s wishes, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a glass of wine and consider a donation in her memory to The Centers at St. Camillus who took such great care of her in this final phase of her life: https://www.st-camillus.org/support-st-camillus/online-giving/