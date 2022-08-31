Daniel Neville, 89, passed away peacefully in his home on August 16, 2022, in Clearwater, FL.
Born in Boston, Dan served his country during the Korean War in the Army Security Agency. Dan’s early career, was designing submarines and military ships for Bethlehem Steel, and General Dynamics. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Business Management. For decades, Dan worked managing database design and technology operations for General Dynamics (Quincy, MA), Honeywell Information Systems (Waltham, MA), and GTE (Chantilly, VA).
With his adored wife, Carmelia (Pungitore), of 64 years, he raised five children in Hull, Massachusetts, where he served his community as Commissioner of the Hull Conservation Commission, and Commodore of the Nantasket Beach Saltwater Club. In 1976, he ran for Massachusetts State Representative. He served as Commander of the VFW, and Commander of the American Legion in Hull, MA. While living in Virginia, Dan was active in the Snickersville Turnpike Association, and Knights of Columbus. For over 40 years he was a diehard New England Patriots Fan and season ticket holder and became a recent Buccaneers fan. Dan was an avid yachtsman and enjoyed travel, and politics.
Dan is survived by his wife, Carmelia; children: Michele Shannon, of Clearwater, FL; Camille Neville and Frank Moccaldi of Duxbury, MA; Suzanne and Marshall Reynard of Clarksburg, MA; Janine Neville-Golden and Edward Golden of Scituate, MA; and Daniel III and Linda Neville of Hull MA; adored grandchildren: Catherine and Grace Neville, and Willow Golden.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Clearwater, FL on September 16 at 10:30 AM. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s memory may be made to SuncoastHospice.org, or StBrendanCatholic.org.