Obituary: Jim Henzel

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Jim Henzel of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Belleair Bluffs, Florida, who passed away on October 6, 2021, at the age of 79, leaving to mourn family and friends. Jim chose insurance as his career following in the footsteps of his father, E.A. “Ernie” Henzel. He became a Chartered Life Underwriter and co-founded Burma and Henzel Insurance.
For many years, Jim and Joyce danced with a number of square dance clubs: DO-SI-DOs, Memorial Squares, and Single Squares. In addition to square dancing, they were veteran ushers for many theaters in Oklahoma and Florida (Straz, Ruth Eckherd, and Largo).
Jim was a graduate of Will Rogers High School Class of 1960. He was awarded a CLU designation.
He loved his wife dearly and cherished his son, John and daughter, Jennifer. He is survived by his five sisters: Betty Lou Harrison, Kathy Henzel, Margie Sipple, Jackie Laskey, and Pam McGuigan and their spouses.
If you were ever his friend, you were forever his friend.
Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 29, Calvary Cemetery.