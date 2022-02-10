Glenn Kern Epperson, 89 Years old, Passed away May 23, 2021 in Fort Myers, Fl. He was formerly of Long Bayou, St. Petersburg, FL. A Memorial Service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, February 24, 2022 @ 1 pm to honor Glenn Kern Epperson for his service in the U.S. Navy. The Honor Guard of the American Legion; Madeira Beach will present Arms. Survived by his wife Josephine; Daughter, Lynn Miller; Sons: James Epperson and Mark Epperson.