Glenn Kern Epperson, 89 Years old, Passed away May 23, 2021 in Fort Myers, Fl. He was formerly of Long Bayou, St. Petersburg, FL. A Memorial Service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, February 24, 2022 @ 1 pm to honor Glenn Kern Epperson for his service in the U.S. Navy. The Honor Guard of the American Legion; Madeira Beach will present Arms. Survived by his wife Josephine; Daughter, Lynn Miller; Sons: James Epperson and Mark Epperson.
Latest numbers
Florida Department of Health added 132,622 new cases of COVID-19 (about 18,946 a day) to the count in its most recent report released Feb. 4 for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, bringing the state’s total since March 2020 to 5,610,370.
Latest News
- Dunedin City Commission hears latest plans to control development in South Douglas neighborhoods
- Pinellas detectives investigating murder-suicide in Dunedin
- TI commissioners nix sign suggestions, seek more pizzazz
- Redington Beach to let voters have say on vacation rentals
- Lifetime Network crew returns, this time to Florida Botanical Gardens
Most Popular
Articles
- Florida’s COVID 19 case count exceeds 5.6 million with 66,279 deaths
- PSTA approves pay raise for CEO
- Dunedin Coast Guard Auxiliary instructor named best in the country
- The 5th annual Largo Car Show steered hundreds of automobiles to the city
- Cleveland Street project hits underground roadblocks
- Clearwater wants to attract larger workplaces along U.S. 19. But how?
- Dunedin High baseball fan, 91, is ‘one of a kind’
- Pinellas County News Briefs - Feb. 5, 2022
- Lifetime Network crew returns, this time to Florida Botanical Gardens
- Falcons' new coach optimistic about team