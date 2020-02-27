PINELLAS PARK — Patricia “Patti” Johnson, a member of the Pinellas Park City Council and longtime advocate for the elderly and disabled, died Feb. 26 after a battle with cancer. She was 74.
Johnson was elected to the council in March 2012 and was reelected to Seat 2 in 2014 and 2018. She lived in Pinellas Park for 27 years and had a long history as a community servant, resident, business owner and advocate.
“We are all helpless in the face of grief and our city is devastated by the loss of Councilwoman Johnson,” said a statement issued by Mayor Sandra Bradbury and the City Council. “It has truly been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Pinellas Park alongside Patti and no words can describe how deeply she will be missed.”
Johnson and her husband, Del, owned and operated two businesses in the city: Amber Glen Equestrian Center and Amber Glen Feed Depot. “She was devoted to her family, her city, her constituents, and her horses,” the city statement read.
She has an extensive resume of community service. Johnson served on the Pinellas Park Board of Adjustment for five years, with one year as chairwoman. She spent six years on the Code Enforcement Board.
She served on the board of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for more than seven years, and at the time of her death, continued to serve on numerous boards and commissions, including as chairwoman of the Transportation Disadvantaged Committee of the Metropolitan Planning Organization and with the Florida League of Cities and Florida Municipal Insurance Trusts.
She served more than 27 years in probate and guardianship services, is a court-appointed guardian for the 6th Judicial Circuit, and serves as an elder care consultant. She has worked with AARP and the National Caucus and Center for Black Aged to train seniors to manage their own apartment complexes and property matters.
“Patti strived to make life a better place for all to enjoy, and she expressed her love of place and enthusiasm for life through her steadfast advocacy for causes near and dear to her heart,” the city statement said.
Her non-governmental service included participating in the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast and the Greater Pinellas County Fair. She was also a member of the Pinellas Park Police Department Volunteer Mounted Unit.
She is survived by her husband, Del, daughter Patti Gail and granddaughter Amber, according to the city. Details on services have not been announced.