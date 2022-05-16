Obituary: Donald Ernest Finkenstadt

Donald Ernest Finkenstadt passed away May 9, 2022, in Largo, FL at the age of 82. Donald is survived by his wife, Shirley Finkenstadt, his children, Kurt D. Finkenstadt and Dana L. Bromm; his brother, Edward Finkenstadt, sister, Nancy Ertz; 2 granddaughters and most recently a great-grandchild, along with many other family members and friends. Donald is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Finkenstadt, and his mother, Majorie Search-Finkenstadt, and his stepmother, Anne C. Finkenstadt.
Donald was born on May 19, 1939, in New Jersey and moved to Florida in 1961. He graduated from St. Petersburg College and began working for GTE, as an engineer for over 30 years. Donald met his wife as she attended to him, while as a patient in the hospital. It was love at first site for the two of them and they had 55 wonderful years together.
He was very involved in his church and loved to sing, act, watch his beloved Rays, Buccaneers, the Florida Gators and golf. In addition, he was an avid walker. He would often take 10-mile hikes. He had a passion and second love of meteorology. When a storm was a brewing, he would watch the weather meticulously mapping it as it evolved in all his gadgets. Donald was a kind, generous and devoted father, brother and loving husband. Donald loved everyone and always had a kind word for anyone he spoke with. He was often at the church greeting everyone who entered with a smile and a handshake and when they left, they would ask for a kiss on the cheek.
A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022, 1 pm, at Church of the Isles, 200 24th Ave. N., Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785. Pastor Elizabeth Clement will officiate the ceremony, which will begin at 1 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donald’s life. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Church of the Isles, as Donald so loved his church.