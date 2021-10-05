Obituary: Karen Joyce Star

Mrs. Karen Joyce Star, age 75, of Ellijay, GA passed on Sunday September 26th, 2021, at her residence. She was born February 6th, 1946, in Albany, New York to her late parents, Kenneth and Evangeline (Russo) Starin.
Mrs. Star was an honorably discharged, U.S. Air Force Veteran, who served as a flight medic in Operation Enduring Freedom. She attended the First Baptist Church of Ellijay and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Blairsville, GA. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, at the Logan Funeral Home Pavilion with Rev. Josh Moyers officiating. Military honors will be performed by the North Georgia Honor Guard. Interment will be held at a later date in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Mrs. Star is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberley and Tom Taylor of Ellijay, GA, son, Kenneth Star of Ellijay, GA, grandsons, Seth and Levi Taylor and Korben Payne. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service time at the Logan Funeral Home Pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue at hbpr.org in memory of Mrs. Star. Online condolences may be made to the family at loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel in charge of the arrangements.