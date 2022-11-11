Robert W. Hauburger of Largo, Florida, died Saturday, November 5, 2022.
Robert (Bob) served as a Marine in his younger days stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He had an infectious sense of humor and would love to constantly joke around. He also had a talent of turning any giving situation into a jingle or rap song. He lived his life with laughter and zest. These qualities made up the person that he was.
Surviving are his loving children, Bobby Hauburger and his wife, Lisa; Bernadette Iorio and her husband Frank; Barbara Pagliarulo and her fiancé Frank Carbone; Grace Hauburger and her husband Phil Haslip. Also surviving are his adored grandchildren - Michelle Scarangella and her husband Steve; Katie Reyes and her husband Brenden; Nicole Iorio, Brittney Acevedo and her husband Luis; Antonio Iorio, Adrianna Reda and her husband Billy; Francesco Iorio, Nicolette Pagliarulo, Nicholas Pagliarulo, Jerry Hauburger, Christina Hauburger, Philip Hauburger, P. J. Haslip and Angel Haslip; his adored great-grandchildren - Destiny, Angelina, Arianna, Joseph, Calianna, Niko, Luka and D'Angelo; his sister, Judith Schoerlin and brother, Steven Hauburger.
A celebration of Life ceremony will take place on November 19, 2022, in New York by his children.