Obituary: Kelly Elizabeth Collett

In Loving Memory of:
Kelly Elizabeth Collett
February 3, 1982 - May 2, 2022
Kelly Elizabeth Collett made a dramatic entrance into this world February 3, 1982, during one of the worst blizzards in St. Louis history. Kelly continued to be a passionate force of nature for the next forty years.
She was the loving daughter and only child of John Frederick Collett of St. Louis and Mickey Krause of Belleair, Florida. She died tragically in a one-car accident.
She is survived by her grandmother, Marian Krause; her step-mother, Kathryn Collett; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Kim Hansen; her two nephews, Cooper and Mack Hansen. She is also survived by Uncles Tom (Jan) Collett and Bob Collett, Aunts Kathie (Larry) Krause, Betsy (Chris Brashear) Krause and Karen Krause (Max), Cousins Casey Collett and Lindsey Collett; Andrea Roach (Ken), TJ (Jordon) Pytlinski, Ashley (Brian) Pytlinski, Kevin (Elle) Pytlinski, Hollis Brashear, Luca Brashear, Jackie Krause, Chance Krause and Isabel Krause. She was predeceased by her loving grandparents Robert and Gwynneth Collett, and Jack Krause; and cousin Josie Krause.
Kelly grew up in Webster Groves and Ladue, MO. She attended Avery School through the 4th grade, transferring to Beasley/MICDS for 5th grade through her graduation in June of 2000. Kelly attended the University of Missouri St Louis and graduated in 2005 with a degree in Psychology. Pursuing her passion for design, Kelly re-entered the academic world for an additional degree in interior design from Meramec Community College in St. Louis. While in design studies, Kelly won several contest awards for her outstanding work. With her newly-minted degrees Kelly went to work in the interior design and custom cabinetry design field. For most of her professional career, Kelly was employed by Marc Christian Fine Cabinets.
Her boss and friend, Bob Burmeister sent us this tribute to Kelly’s contributions: “Kelly joined the Marc Christian Fine Cabinetry family 9 years ago. She immediately became an Integral part of our design team. She was talented in so many ways. She brought a computerized three-dimensional design ability into our organization. She had extensive knowledge of residential interior design and that showed in her designs. She spent her time at Marc Christian expanding her knowledge and sharing her expertise with everyone in the organization. She was committed to helping our clients understand our designs and how they could improve their way of life. She created an artistic experience for our clients to enjoy. She was a special person to our business family and the community. She will be missed by everyone.”
Kelly loved her animals. First a larger-than-life dog, Buddy, next black cat, Rascal. Then came Hannah all the way from Oregon, and her two surprise litters of kittens. After the cats and Kelly was on her own, came her dogs. Tasia, Janet and Tony, who have already crossed the rainbow bridge, but Walter White, the snow-white deaf boxer from Stray Rescue, is thriving with his new family. Kelly was active in a number of causes and community events, including Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Black Jaguar White Tiger foundation, Shizzy’s Wild-Cat Rescue, Planned Parenthood, ArchCity Defenders, Southern Poverty Law Center and more. She was proud of her mother’s Art Lovers Place Non Profit in Largo, FL.
She was passionate about pursuing a healthy lifestyle and was committed to veganism and yoga. She was also passionate about supporting her friends in their individual life journeys. The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to them during this time. And we extend our heartfelt condolences to al l who knew and loved Kelly.