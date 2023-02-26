Obituary: Jane R. Weaks

January 29, 1930 - February 13, 2023
On February 13, 2023, Jane R. Weaks, aged 93, unexpectedly passed away to join her beloved husband and other family and loved ones in Heaven. She is survived by her three sons, daughters-in-law and many grandchildren and great grandchildren who are mourning their sudden loss, and are committed to remembering and sharing her sparkling personality and fiery spirit.
Jane was a beloved teacher at Largo Central, Starke, and Madeira Beach Elementary schools, and was later famous for her love of travel and her skills in the textile arts, especially needlepoint and knitting. Jane’s adventurous life will be celebrated in an upcoming “Celebration of Janie” party in Seminole, date and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers or other tokens of remembrance, the family suggests raising a glass in her honor whenever possible until loved ones can unite at her Celebration Party. To view images of Jane online and learn more, please go to www.janeweaks.com.