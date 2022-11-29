Obituary: Barbara R. Schultz

Barbara R. Schultz, loving wife, mother of four and friend to many, passed away at her home in Hammonton, N.J., on Nov. 4, 2022. She was 90.
Schultz was born Barbara Rosenbaum in Atlantic City, N.J., on Aug. 25, 1932 to John J. Rosenbaum and Frances (Harris) Rosenbaum, and lived her early life in Brigantine, N.J., attending local schools there and in Atlantic City. She attended Syracuse University and married Paul E. Schultz of Naples, N.Y., on Aug. 11, 1951. Her husband received a commission in the U.S. Army and the couple lived all over the United States and overseas from 1951 to 1977, including duty stations in Massachusetts, Maryland, Texas, Germany, Hawaii, Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma, Virginia, and more. Together the Schultzes had four children: Paul Jr., of Guntersville, Ala.; Laurel, of Hammonton, N.J., Karl, of Hendersonville, N.C., and Robert, of Clearwater, Fla. After living the Army life, Schultz settled in Largo, Fla., in 1977 with her husband, who passed away in 2004. In addition to Florida, the couple spent much of their time at their cottage in Hayesville, N.C.
Schultz received a certificate in accounting from Leeward Community College in Hawaii in 1970 and worked for years as a bookkeeper at businesses in Virginia, Florida and elsewhere. She was an avid glass craftsman who studied at the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, N.C., and exhibited her work at shows in Florida and North Carolina. She was a volunteer in the VITA program, preparing tax returns for veterans at Bay Pines Hospital in St. Petersburg, and was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Largo, Fla. Throughout her life, Schultz was known for her sense of humor, devotion to family and friends and pets, and a love of reading.
In addition to her children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Schultz is survived by a brother, Richard Rosenbaum of Ithaca, N.Y., and a sister, Jill Rosenbaum Dector of Hobe Sound, Fla. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Rosenbaum of San Francisco, Calif., and a stepbrother, Larry Sarner of Villas, N.J.
Services will be held at St. Jerome in Largo, and Bay Pines Cemetery in St. Petersburg. Donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society.