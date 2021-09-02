Obituary: Carl A. Werme

Carl A. Werme, 87, of Largo, passed away on August 9, 2021. He was born in 1933 in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was a veteran having served in the Korean War. He moved to Florida in 1976. After retiring from Northwest Collision, he enjoyed buying and selling collectible toys, and he and his wife were known as the “Toy People” at the Wagon Wheel Flea Market. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donas Werme, two sons, Eric Verme; Evan (Jackie) Mckenna; daughter Carleen Werme; two granddaughters, Kasey and Kelly Mckenna; brother Steven Poirier and a niece Kirstin (Dave) Franzman. Carl enjoyed going to garage sales, flea markets and was an animal lover. He will be missed.
Latest numbers
Florida Department of Health reported another increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 20-26 with 151,749, or 21,678 a day, to bring the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,179,714.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Church that bought large Largo property for $9.5M takes Love Tour on the road
- Red tide conditions persist along Florida Gulf Coast
- County administrator: Situation serious in Pinellas, COVID cases overwhelming hospitals
- DOH reports 151,749 new COVID-19 cases in Florida with 43,979 deaths
- History Notes: The story of the Dunedin Lodge
- West Bay Drive project inches ahead
- Column: Pass-a-Grille’s colorful past
- Plans for Skinner Boulevard improvements take shape in Dunedin
- Red tide conditions much improved along Pinellas County’s beaches
- Clearwater skin care company gets ‘Fab Five’ makeover