Obituary: Carl A. Werme

Carl A. Werme

Carl A. Werme, 87, of Largo, passed away on August 9, 2021. He was born in 1933 in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was a veteran having served in the Korean War. He moved to Florida in 1976. After retiring from Northwest Collision, he enjoyed buying and selling collectible toys, and he and his wife were known as the “Toy People” at the Wagon Wheel Flea Market. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donas Werme, two sons, Eric Verme; Evan (Jackie) Mckenna; daughter Carleen Werme; two granddaughters, Kasey and Kelly Mckenna; brother Steven Poirier and a niece Kirstin (Dave) Franzman. Carl enjoyed going to garage sales, flea markets and was an animal lover. He will be missed.