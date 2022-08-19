Obituary: Rev. Joseph Wilton Amory Jr.

Rev. Joseph Wilton Amory Jr., 92, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 9, 2022, peacefully at home.
Joe was born on September 22, 1929, in Clarkton, NC to the late Joseph W. Sr. and Leila Orissa (Smith) Amory. Following college Joe went to Union Theological Seminary and served The Presbyterian Church in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Joe was an avid bowler for many years.
Joe was predeceased by his loving wife, Joni and his first great-grandchild, Brennan and is survived by his three daughters- Cathy, Candy, and Mary Pat; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family is comforted knowing Joe is in the loving arms of his wife, Joni and his first great-grandchild, Brennan.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Cedarkirk in Joe’s name. https://cedarkirk.org/support/donate/. Please remember to write Joe Amory in the comments. This organization is very dear to the family and they are especially interested in the camper scholarship fund.