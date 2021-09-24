Obituary: Michael “Ryan” Mathews

Mr. Michael “Ryan” Mathews, age 55, of Seminole, Florida, entered life in June, 6, 1966, at St. Anthony Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, the loving son of Marshall and Lona Mathews. He was raised in Zionsville, Indiana. He attended Zionsville Elementary and High School through his senior year. Michael moved to Brandon, Florida with his family in 1984. In 1987 the family moved to Seminole, Florida. Michael worked construction, commercial buildings and residential homes. Looking at the skyline in Tampa, he worked on many of the buildings along the Hillsborough River. Later in life he started his own business, “Good Ole’ BozTree Service”. He was disabled in 2017, and had to discontinue his services. Michael will be remembered for always helping others, he enjoyed collecting antiques and recycling. He had a talent for pencil drawings. As his illness progressed, he was confined to his home in Seminole. He lived with his mother who coordinated his healthcare needs until his death.
Preceding him in death was his son, R.J. of St Petersburg, Florida; his father, Marshall A. Mathews, of Vevay, Indiana; his grandparents, George Elmer White, Leslie and Mary Ellen (White) McKenzie and Mae and Walter Mathews, of Vevay, Indiana. His uncles; Lewis McKenzie, David “Buck” White, Elmer “Dumpy” White, Richard McKenzie, Robert “Hardley” McKenzie and Ernest McKenzie, all of Vevay, Indiana. Michael will be missed by his mother and caregiver; Lona Mathews, Seminole, Florida; Rene Mathews Stewart and husband, Ryan Z. Stewart of Pasadena, Florida; his brother Patrick Mathews and his daughter Gemma Mae Mathews of Clearwater, Florida; his nephews S/Set. Matthew Mulligan of Rocklin, CA and John Mulligan, Indianapolis, Indiana; his uncle, Donald McKenzie and wife Mardi of Tuttle. Oklahoma; his Aunts, Betty Scott and Loretta Hayes of Vevay, Indiana; lone Rogers of Morristown, Indiana and Alma Downey of Fisher, Indiana and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are pending in Vevay, Indiana, at Haskell and Morrison Funeral Home. His Ashes will be placed at Vevay Cemetery in Vevay, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Buck White Scholarship Fund, CFSCI, 303 Ferry Street, P.O. Box 46, Vevay, Indiana 47043.