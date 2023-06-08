I am so sick and tired of hearing sending our thoughts and prayers after mass killings of innocent people, especially children. Those words do not soothe. They aggravate. We need to end this mayhem and stop re-interpreting the Second Amendment.
Read the amended Great Britain’s Firearms Act of 1968. The UK has not experienced a mass shooting since Dunblane in 1996, according to Peter Squires, professor of Criminology & Public Policy, the University of Brighton.
In the U.S., mass shootings are 100 times higher than Great Britain, according to National Public Radio.
Ban all guns, period. It is called leveling the playing field. I will keep my baseball bat; you can keep your knife.
John J. Tischner
Dunedin