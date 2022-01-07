In columns past I have referred to my hometown of St. Pete Beach as the land of perpetual road construction. We endured nearly four years of work on Pass-a-Grille Way followed by a couple more years of construction on Gulf Boulevard. That work should be ending soon, so what does the city want to do next? More roadwork, of course, this time on Gulf Winds Drive.
Let me explain a little about Gulf Winds. It’s a shortcut that we locals know helps get us to 75th Avenue and then into Pasadena without having to mess with the traffic clog at the corner of Gulf and 75th. Gulf Winds is only six blocks long with four stop signs/lights. So what does the city want to do with it? Make it narrower. Much narrower.
The purpose of this spectacularly dumb idea is to slow down traffic by making it so narrow drivers will be afraid to go fast.
This is ridiculous. I drive this road on a nearly daily basis. I never see speeders. But if there is a problem, there is also a cheaper solution that spending hundreds of thousands of my tax dollars to make a perfectly passable road less passable. Put a cop car on it. That will either slow down traffic or make the city a little more money in fines. Win/win.
Now, here is another bad idea. For years, we who live in St. Pete Beach (and likely other coastal cities in Pinellas) have been issued stickers so that we can legally park on our neighborhood streets and those who do not live here know not to. Residents love the little beach ball stickers that indicate where we live. If you’ve lived here long enough (and keep your car for several years) you can show off your wide array of stickers over time. Now the city, without asking us residents, is demanding all residents go onto a poorly working website, take a photo of our driver’s license, enter the license plates of our cars and other personal information, and then pay $20 per vehicle for the privilege of not having the stickers we love. And, of course, we now will have no idea if anybody parked on our streets is doing so legally or not. There is not a single person in my neighborhood who likes this system and many are furious. Some plan to simply ignore it and to throw away any tickets they get for parking on their own street. (I would not advise this.)
Bad idea No. 3 is not really bad so much as it’s silly. Both the Florida House and Senate have bills pending which would make it illegal to smoke on our public beaches. This is not about the obnoxious odor of second-hand smoke; this is because many smokers use our beaches as ash trays, throwing their butts into the sand and leaving them there.
Now, I don’t mind (much) picking up cans and bottles and wrappers inconsiderate beach goers leave as their legacy of a day at the beach, but I’m really reluctant to pick up somebody’s used cigarette, especially in times of COVID. So I applaud the efforts of the Legislature to keep this pollution off our beaches. But the law is simply unenforceable. What are we going to do, have police patrol the beaches in search of the nicotine-addicted? Of course not. Especially with all those speeders on Gulf Winds and all those illegally parked cars on our neighborhood streets to deal with.