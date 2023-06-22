“Your summation of the SunRunner as a boondoggle seems a bit off base, unworthy of a man of your apparent intelligence. Federal, state and local municipalities backed the project. So do many folks with diverse perspectives and diverse political persuasions. Are you saying they are foisting a boondoogle on their fellow citizens? Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but yours is a difficult position to factually support.”
That was an email I received from a reader about a year ago after I called the SunRunner a boondoogle. My reasoning was this: We were spending 44 million taxpayer dollars to put in a new bus system that runs pretty much on the same route as the already existing Central Avenue Trolley, albeit with fewer stops and therefore a quicker ride from “The Burg” to the Beaches.
Fast forward to today. According to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, the SunRunnder is a huge success. So much so that they are adding another station to the St. Petersburg end of the route by the Pier and purchasing more of the new buses to handle even more passengers. It may be true that the SunRunner exceeds my expectations. If so, there is a pretty good reason why.
Currently it’s free to ride. And it will be free until November. After that the fare will be $2.25 per trip or $5 for an all-day pass. Will it still be popular when it’s not free? That’s the $44 million question.
But I have another thought. If the goal of this bus and other kinds of public transportation is to get traffic off our roads to reduce congestion and pollution, would it make sense for all the buses to be free to ride? I know this would cost taxpayers some money, but maybe it is worth it. It would not be unprecedented. Already in St. Pete Beach we have the Freebee. By using an app, you can have it pick you up at your doorstep and take you pretty much any place on the island for free. There is an elevated train that runs throughout downtown Miami and it’s free to ride. The Peoplemover in Downtown Detroit is almost free (75 cents, or a whole month for $5). There are about 100 cities around the world that offer free public transit. In the U.S. Olympia, Washington, does. So, too, does Kansas City, Missouri. The Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, is advocating free rides on the MTA, one of the largest and most important transportation systems in America. It’s something to consider, especially in a city as vulnerable to the climate as ours.
There are, of course, a certain number of people who will never use public transportation. They prefer the convenience of their own car. Which brings me to another unrelated issue. Every day I check the price of crude oil (yes, I AM that nerdy). It has fallen to below $70 a barrel from a high not that long ago of over $100 a barrel. But, the price at the pump has barely budged. Why? I have noticed that with even a rumor of a refinery being taken offline, the price immediately shoots up. However, when there is good news such as the price of crude falling, the opposite doesn’t happen. Hmmmm. Can anybody say gouging? Just my observation. Meantime, let’s give some serious thought to free public transportation, which might solve a whole slew of problems.
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.