Column: An American legacy

My father-in-law passed earlier this month. It was expected, he was 88 years old. His passing got me to thinking about his life. I think it tells a story about this country, which simply isn’t the same anymore.
Thomas Spence went to a public high school in New York state where he graduated with honors and with an impressive enough resume to be admitted to Princeton (class of ’56) where he studied electrical engineering. Upon graduation, he was recruited by IBM where he worked his entire career. (Remember, I said life in America isn’t like this these days.)
Tom first worked on IBM’s hardware and then later in software. As the years passed, Tom saw the advent of a new kind of computer. Today we call them PCs. Tom was increasingly frustrated that IBM continued to ignore this trend, possibly thinking it was a fad. Tom’s instincts were correct, of course, which is why today IBM is a consulting firm, and not really a tech giant anymore.
But, back to Tom’s life. I think it very much embodies the “Ozzie and Harriet” aspect of American life in the ’50s and ’60s. Tom was introduced to Joan Rockey in 1963 and they wed the following year. They moved to Hyde Park, New York to be close to the many IBM facilities scattered around the Hudson Valley.
Tom and Joan lived in that Hyde Park house for 37 years. Their first child Anne (my wife) was born a year after they were married. Her sister, Diana, three years later. Yes, Anne and Diana, like the books set in Green Gables. Tom and Joan were readers.
Every day for years, Tom would drive to an office a few miles away and when he returned, he and Joan would have cocktail hour. It was during this time his daughters were to stay quiet and let their parents catch up on their days. Does this still happen in America today?
When Tom retired from IBM, he felt it was time to give back something to the town where he had raised his family. So, he ran for Town Supervisor, which in Hyde Park is what we call Mayor here. Tom was a strong Democrat and even though Hyde Park’s most famous resident was a Democrat, the town is heavily Republican, making him a distinct underdog. The town government was also quite corrupt. The platform Tom ran on was to clean it up.
Every night after dinner Tom would go through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and making his pitch. It worked. Tom was elected Town Supervisor in 1996 and re-elected two years later. When he declined to run for a third term, which he would easily have won, The Poughkeepsie Journal wrote “Mr. Spence, in his own quiet way, has done something amazing … he has helped restore credibility and civility to town government.”
After leaving office, Tom and Joan moved to Baltimore, where he became a rabid Orioles fan. I didn’t hold that against him.
I suppose some might say Tom’s life was nothing extraordinary, but I don’t see it that way. He worked hard, raised and educated two wonderful daughters and gave back to the place he called home for much of his life. I would call that a beautiful version of the American dream.