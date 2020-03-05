Re: Here despite Republicans (Feb. 27)
It’s nice to see the love/hate relationship you have with my great state. In your letter, you clearly make it a point how wonderful the weather and beaches are here in Pinellas County but also clearly point out how much you hate everything else about my county and state. Those of us who have called Florida home for most of our lives find many, many things to be thankful for and appreciate the benefits our elected officials have afforded us.
I know there is no way Florida can ever compare to your state of Massachusetts, which of course makes one wonder why you decided to move here. You hate everything about my state except the weather and beaches. Seems like an unworthy reason to pick up and replant yourself in a place you hate just because of the weather and beaches.
In closing Mr. Lang, may I suggest you consider moving back to paradise where you were so happy. By the way sir, according to your side, Massachusetts will have year-round warm weather and beautiful beaches in the near future due to climate change so now’s the time to move back while you can. Thank you.