Re: Ideas to solve the housing crisis (Aug. 10)
Florida’s affordable housing requires more in-depth solutions than the ones I read in a recent article written by Jeff Brandes.
Watering down building codes to allow more homes on a site and/or increasing height restrictions will just pack more people into our already overcrowded communities.
The input into our state has been about 800 to 1,000 per day and has been at that rate for decades. The problem is that the majority come to already overcrowded counties.
We have a big state. Why can't we expand our population not right next to each other or on top of each other, but comfortably close in lower-populated counties.
Florida has an opportunity to bring those jobs to our state and build the necessary means to get to those jobs without cramping our already heavily populated counties.
Carl Muller
Indian Rocks Beach