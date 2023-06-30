I was appalled at a letter written by a TBN reader recently letter bashing Florida. We may share the same space geographically but live in different universes. Does this person not recognize that what he is calling out as danger is just some political strategy. If you listen to the left, there is a white supremacist behind every bush. If you listen to the right, BLM is coming to burn your house down. Both of these perspectives are outright lies.
Doesn't he know about the old Roman doctrine of divide and conquer. When I am out and about and talk to random real people of all stripes all I find is a modicum of decency among just about everybody, not this hate and fear-mongering we are told is in the world. Does he not recognize that people are trying to move here in record numbers? Why is that? No, they are not a bunch of right-wing white supremacists. Just people looking for a simple, sane life.
Does he not recognize that all the talking-head pundits who bash Florida nightly then go and enjoy a vacation in Florida. I have lived in seven states and visited 25 and Florida is among the most diverse states there is. It is among the top if not the top for Black-owned businesses. It is full of minorities and LGBT communities that are doing just fine. Does he not realize that the NAACP is not what it used to be but is now just a tentacle of a political party? Some of the highest-ranking members of the NAACP live in Tampa, so much for the danger.
Does he not realize that there are no longer Democrats and Republicans but globalists and nationalists. Whoever wrote this letter needs to actually live life and not find it on TV. There is a reason it is called programming. If you sit around watching network news, you are way behind the curve as to what is actually happening in the world today.
Steven Harrison
Clearwater